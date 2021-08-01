Omaha gang member, a suspect in two slayings, is going back to prison for robbery plot

Dennis remained free — with authorities apparently unable to piece together enough evidence for even a parole violation that could send him back to prison.

That all changed last week. A federal jury convicted Dennis of attempted robbery, using a firearm in a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm in what prosecutors said was another drug-related robbery plot.

According to court records and accounts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska:

In January 2020, Dennis “cased” a family’s home four different times — trying to discern the family’s movements and the layout of the home, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A single mother of two young children lived in the home, along with the children’s grandmother.

“Dennis planned to do physical harm to that woman in the presence of her elderly mother once he gained entry to the residence,” according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Dennis ultimately planned to ‘leave no witnesses behind,’ and to shoot anyone who saw his face during the home invasion.”