 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha gang member, a suspect in two slayings, is going back to prison for robbery plot
0 comments

Omaha gang member, a suspect in two slayings, is going back to prison for robbery plot

Rufus E. Dennis carried a picture of a murder victim’s tombstone on his phone.

Prosecutors say he didn’t do so as a tribute but as a trophy — a cruel digital remembrance of a deadly robbery authorities suspect he had a part in.

The notorious Omaha gang member, 43, has come under law enforcement’s view several times in the five years since he was put on discretionary parole after serving 20 years in prison for his role in the murder of an Omaha teen, Christopher Savin. In the July 17, 1995, shooting, Dennis drove and Gabriel Hansen fired a sawed-off shotgun, killing Savin. Hansen got life in prison; Dennis got 40 years to life.

Rufus Dennis

Dennis

Less than a year after the Parole Board gave Dennis a chance — putting him on parole about six years before his first eligibility — Dennis became a suspect in the March 2017 robbery-shooting of Laron Rogers, 25, during a purported marijuana deal.

A year after that, authorities allege, Dennis plotted with Phillip Figures in the deadly robbery of Frederick Green, 57, at his north-central Omaha home. In both of those drug-related deaths, Dennis denied involvement, and authorities said they didn’t have enough corroborating evidence to charge or convict him.

Dennis remained free — with authorities apparently unable to piece together enough evidence for even a parole violation that could send him back to prison.

That all changed last week. A federal jury convicted Dennis of attempted robbery, using a firearm in a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm in what prosecutors said was another drug-related robbery plot.

According to court records and accounts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska:

In January 2020, Dennis “cased” a family’s home four different times — trying to discern the family’s movements and the layout of the home, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A single mother of two young children lived in the home, along with the children’s grandmother.

“Dennis planned to do physical harm to that woman in the presence of her elderly mother once he gained entry to the residence,” according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Dennis ultimately planned to ‘leave no witnesses behind,’ and to shoot anyone who saw his face during the home invasion.”

Dennis tried to buy handguns from a man who was actually an undercover officer. And he recruited a confidential informant to serve as his lookout and getaway driver.

In the driveway of the home, Dennis tried to break into the cars of a man he suspected to be a drug dealer.

He planned to pose as a utilities worker to gain access to the house and use a Taser on the young woman. The goal: to find any drugs or drug money stashed in the house.

In late January, federal and local officers with the Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force stopped any acts on the morning of the planned robbery. They searched Dennis’ home and recovered a stolen firearm that contained his DNA. Dennis had hoped to trade the rifle for a handgun to use in the robbery.

The federal case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lesley Woods and Donald J. Kleine, son of the Douglas County attorney. Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle attended portions of the case — the County Attorney’s Office has long been concerned about Dennis.

Dennis “is about as bad as they come,” Beadle said.

Prosecutors were not able to secure convictions against him in drug robberies that bore similarities to the plot unveiled last week.

In Green’s death in 2018, Figures was charged, and eventually convicted of, first-degree murder. Testimony indicated that he was the shooter, and prosecutors suggested that he hatched the plot with Dennis, a childhood friend.

In Rogers’ death in 2017, prosecutors charged Forrest R. Cox III with first-degree murder under an accessory theory. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but prosecutors suspect that Dennis was the one who shot Rogers in the back.

Dennis was never charged. Authorities allege that he carried a photo of Rogers’ tombstone on his phone.

Dennis will be sentenced in November for last week’s convictions. He faces anywhere from five years to life in prison.

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert