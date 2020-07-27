Omaha gang member is convicted of six gun charges

An Omaha man with a felony record has been convicted in a case involving illegal gun sales and will be sentenced in October, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

Emmanuel John, who previously served time for robbery, has been convicted of six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. John met with a confidential informant several times and each time sold the person one or two handguns that had crossed state lines, according to court documents.

The transactions occurred in the summer of 2018 and were recorded, according to court documents.

John is a member of the Trip Set gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His arrest was part of the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative and a larger investigation that targeted the Trip Set and African Pride gangs and the sale of firearms and narcotics.

John was found guilty Friday in the first jury trial in federal court in Nebraska since trials were suspended because of the coronavirus. He will be sentenced Oct. 21.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Omaha Police Department.

— Nancy Gaarder

