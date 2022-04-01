Omaha gang member sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted home invasion

A prolific Omaha gang member will spend more than two decades in prison for plotting a failed home invasion while on parole for a previous murder conviction.

Rufus E. Dennis, 43, was sentenced to 22½ years in federal prison Friday for the attempted home invasion and various gun charges.

Dennis planned the home invasion while he was out of prison on parole. He had served as a getaway driver in a 1995 killing, leading to a second-degree murder conviction. He was paroled in 2016 after spending 20 years behind bars.

Within two years of being paroled, Dennis was named a suspect in two drug-related killings: the shooting of 25-year-old Laron Rogers in 2017 during a purported marijuana deal, and the robbery and murder of Frederick Green, 57, in 2018.

Dennis denied involvement, and officers never had enough evidence to press charges. But a detailed plan for a violent robbery eventually landed him back in custody.

According to the indictment, evidence showed that Dennis "cased" a home occupied by a single mother, two young children and the children's elderly grandmother multiple times in January 2020.

The FBI obtained recordings of Dennis detailing his plans for the home invasion, in which he said he would leave no witnesses behind. His plan was to pose as a utility repair technician and use a taser on the woman when she opened the door. He also planned to shoot anyone who saw his face.

A convicted felon, Dennis was barred from possessing a firearm. He attempted to obtain a gun from an undercover officer, offering to trade a stolen assault rifle in his possession for multiple handguns.

In a further blow to his plan, the getaway driver and lookout whom Dennis recruited to assist with the home invasion was an FBI informant.

On the morning of the planned invasion, officers with the Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force and FBI agents executed a search warrant at Dennis' home, where they found a stolen assault rifle with his DNA on it. It was the same gun that Dennis had attempted to trade with the undercover officer for handguns. He was arrested.

Dennis was convicted of attempted interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter took an upward departure from federal sentencing guidelines in handing down the 270 month sentence, because Dennis "intended to murder victims" during the planned home invasion, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. His status as a parolee was also taken into consideration.

"Omaha is a better place today following the arrest and conviction of Rufus Dennis," said U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp. "The lengthy sentence imposed on Mr. Dennis represents a win for the citizens of Omaha."

There is no parole in the federal system. When Dennis completes his prison sentence, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.