Omaha gang member who got brief sentence three years ago won't be so lucky this time

Detectives continued their search and found two guns tucked under the mattress in the mother’s room. Inda told police that he slept on a couch just outside his mother's room.

Rather than trying Inda for possessing seven guns and 14 pounds of marijuana, prosecutors Nissa Jones and Tressa Alioth focused their case on the two guns in his mother's room. Under state law, it is a serious felony for a felon like Inda (who has served two prison terms) to possess a gun.

DNA tests on prints taken from one gun placed the odds of those prints being from anyone other than Inda at 2.6 million to 1. Another formula used by DNA experts put the odds even higher, at 18.6 billion to 1.

Jones and Alioth noted that a box of ammunition had bullets for both that gun and the handgun next to it. Logically, the prosecutors told jurors, both guns belonged to Inda because they were hidden together. In turn, Jones and Alioth urged jurors to convict Inda of two counts of gun possession. They also noted that DNA tests ruled out Inda’s mother as the source of the DNA.