Omaha girl's Facebook was used to set up drug deal that turned deadly, officials say

Haynes shot at officers from a fugitive task force as they knocked on the door of a residence to serve the warrant, Georgia officials said. Officers returned fire, striking Haynes.

Omaha detectives had not been able to interview Haynes in connection with the Herrera shooting because he had fled to Atlanta, where his relatives live.

Herrera’s Facebook messages showed she was planning to sell marijuana to a “Thomas Brown” near 33rd and Weber Streets, Hahn said. Facebook records of the “Thomas Brown” account, which was deleted two hours after the shooting, included an IP address that pointed detectives to Titsworth-Hunt.

Six days after the homicide, detectives interviewed Titsworth-Hunt and served a search warrant at her family’s home. She initially told police she didn’t know Herrera, Hahn testified, but then said she had bought marijuana from Herrera before.

Titsworth-Hunt told detectives that Haynes had access to her Facebook account and that he used it to set up the marijuana buy, but Hahn said he thinks they both planned the drug deal.

Before the deal, Titsworth-Hunt told detectives, Haynes told her he was going to get something. She said she thought he was getting a gun because Haynes had been robbed the last time he had purchased marijuana, Hahn said.