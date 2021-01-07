Omaha girl's Facebook was used to set up drug deal that turned deadly, officials say

Trenton Titsworth moved Wednesday to get closer to his 15-year-old daughter, who was sitting on the other side of a Douglas County courtroom’s glass barrier, facing a charge of being an accessory to murder.
He ended up sitting next to Rudy Herrera, the father of 19-year-old Nomi Herrera, who was fatally shot Oct. 29.
“This is my daughter,” Herrera said as he pointed to his shirt, which featured photos of Nomi.
“I’m so sorry, man,” Titsworth responded. “I am so sorry. She is beautiful.”
The two men shook hands, then hugged.
The two then listened to Omaha Police Detective Brandon Hahn testify how a marijuana deal turned into a robbery that left Nomi Herrera dead.
Officials said Khaleaha Titsworth-Hunt allowed her boyfriend, Jaquan Haynes, to use her Facebook account to set up a marijuana deal. She allegedly then lied to police about her involvement.
Authorities have said Haynes, 18, shot Nomi Herrera once in the head, killing her.
Officials had issued a warrant in early November for Haynes, charging him with first-degree murder in the case. On Dec. 29, Haynes was fatally shot in Atlanta by authorities as they attempted to take him into custody.
Haynes shot at officers from a fugitive task force as they knocked on the door of a residence to serve the warrant, Georgia officials said. Officers returned fire, striking Haynes.
Omaha detectives had not been able to interview Haynes in connection with the Herrera shooting because he had fled to Atlanta, where his relatives live.
Herrera’s Facebook messages showed she was planning to sell marijuana to a “Thomas Brown” near 33rd and Weber Streets, Hahn said. Facebook records of the “Thomas Brown” account, which was deleted two hours after the shooting, included an IP address that pointed detectives to Titsworth-Hunt.
Six days after the homicide, detectives interviewed Titsworth-Hunt and served a search warrant at her family’s home. She initially told police she didn’t know Herrera, Hahn testified, but then said she had bought marijuana from Herrera before.
Titsworth-Hunt told detectives that Haynes had access to her Facebook account and that he used it to set up the marijuana buy, but Hahn said he thinks they both planned the drug deal.
Before the deal, Titsworth-Hunt told detectives, Haynes told her he was going to get something. She said she thought he was getting a gun because Haynes had been robbed the last time he had purchased marijuana, Hahn said.
Titsworth-Hunt told Haynes not to rob Herrera, Hahn testified. She also told detectives that she wasn’t present during the drug deal, which was two doors down from Haynes’ home.
Two days after the shooting, Hahn testified, Haynes told Titsworth-Hunt that Herrera had given him an attitude, so he shot her. Haynes came away with half an ounce of marijuana and $150 in cash.
Titsworth-Hunt also said Haynes had changed the name of her Facebook account to “Thomas Brown” and then told her to delete it.
Haynes was wearing a GPS bracelet at the time of the shooting because he was on juvenile probation for handgun possession, Hahn said. GPS coordinates put him outside his home during the shooting.
Titsworth-Hunt later told authorities that Haynes, who had been removed from probation by Nov. 3, had fled to Atlanta.
Titsworth-Hunt’s attorney, Donald Schense, argued that her interview with police helped to identify Haynes and provided detectives with an account of what had occurred.
“Only because of her cooperation and her statements did it tie everything together,” he said.
Prosecutor Shawn Hagerty argued that deleting her Facebook account would amount to destroying evidence of a crime, which falls under the state statute of being an accessory to a felony.
Douglas County Judge Stephanie Shearer found probable cause for Titsworth-Hunt to face trial in district court. Once a district court judge is assigned, Schense said, he will file a motion to move the case to juvenile court.
After the hearing, Rudy Herrera and Trenton Titsworth spoke for more than 30 minutes. They walked together out of the courthouse to their cars.
Herrera said he respects that Titsworth started a conversation with him, and he accepted his apologies.
“Me and Khaleah’s dad are not enemies,” Herrera said. “He’s a concerned father, and I want justice for my child.”
Hererra said his family has had trouble with Haynes’ family. Another of his daughters filed a police report on Dec. 30 — a day after Haynes died — reporting online threats from a relative of Haynes. That person told Herrera’s daughter, “(Expletive), don’t end up like ya sis,” according to a police report.
Herrera said he’s upset that Haynes was on juvenile probation during the shooting.
Haynes “manipulated this girl, and now she’s in a whole world of trouble,” Herrera said. “The big loss is that I’ll never get to see my daughter again. I’ll never get to hold her, I’ll never get to blow her a kiss.”
Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH