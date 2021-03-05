Omaha grandmother booked in connection with death of 20-month-old grandson

A 47-year-old Omaha woman has been arrested on suspicion of negligent child abuse resulting in the death of her 20-month-old grandson.
Carmella Star was booked Thursday night into the Douglas County Jail after an investigation by Omaha police determined she was negligent in the October death of her grandson.
Few details on the nature of the boy's death were immediately available.
According to a police report, someone drove A'sann Star from a home near 33rd and Decatur Streets to the Nebraska Medical Center on Oct. 7. A person had been performing CPR while en route.
The boy died "a short time later," the police report said.
Police said Friday that the boy was in Carmella Star's care "when he was found unresponsive."
A funeral notice on the website of Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Omaha said A’sann Corleone Star was born Feb. 8, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. "He loved to play outside and get into things with his older siblings," the obituary reads. "He loved to listen to music and always wanted to dance to almost every song that came on. A’sann was a very cheerful baby. No matter what type of mood you were in, he would light up your day. His smile could brighten up any room. He was a very intelligent little baby. Despite his short time on this earth he was deeply loved & he will be truly missed by many."
