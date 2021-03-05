Omaha grandmother booked in connection with death of 20-month-old grandson

A funeral notice on the website of Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Omaha said A’sann Corleone Star was born Feb. 8, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. "He loved to play outside and get into things with his older siblings," the obituary reads. "He loved to listen to music and always wanted to dance to almost every song that came on. A’sann was a very cheerful baby. No matter what type of mood you were in, he would light up your day. His smile could brighten up any room. He was a very intelligent little baby. Despite his short time on this earth he was deeply loved & he will be truly missed by many."