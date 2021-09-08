Omaha gymnastics coach faces charges of two counts of child sexual assault

A 30-year-old Omaha gymnastics coach was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

Alexander Thomas has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child. Thomas was booked into the Sarpy County Jail Wednesday morning.

The alleged assaults are suspected to have occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 1 at Metro Stars Gymnastics' Papillion location, according to a criminal complaint.

Metro Star Gymnastics in an email to families asked that gym families contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office to report any concerns.

"As an organization that champions the safe and healthy growth and development of children, we couldn't have harder news to report. At this time, we know nothing beyond the information available publicly," the gym said in the email.

An attorney listed for Thomas could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

