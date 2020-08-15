Omaha has more shootings in July than any other month in more than a decade

Last year from January to July, nine people had been slain. In the same period this year, 23 people were criminally killed.

“For the year, we know we’re up considerably,” Kanger said. “Our last four years have been exceptional with regard to violent crime.”

July’s high tally of shooting victims — either injured or killed by bullets — represents about a 70% increase from May 2016, the second-highest month in the last four years of comparable statistics recorded by the Omaha Police Department.

The last month with more shootings was November 2008, which had 30, according to World-Herald records. But July 2020 even surpassed the 31 victims shot over the 31 days of July 2007 — which at that point was a high and a rallying cry to combat violence in Omaha. The summer violence that year prompted city officials to call for tougher gun laws and additional police officers.

Kanger said some of the recent gun incidents are related to feuds among neighborhood gangs, especially the crips and bloods, though he wouldn’t specify which ones. Police say a shooting is gang-related when either the suspect or victim has gang ties.