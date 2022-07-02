 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha inmate jailed for sexual assault dies in custody

An inmate at the Omaha Correctional Center died Saturday morning at an area hospital. 

James Trebilcock, 72, was serving a 12 to 20 year sentence for third-degree sexual assault of a child and an attempted first-degree sexual assault that occurred outside of Douglas County. His sentence began in November 2019. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Trebilcock was undergoing treatment for a medical condition. Under state law, a grand jury must investigate all in-custody deaths.

