Omaha judge sentences man who recorded video of people using restroom

An Omaha man who pleaded guilty to secretly recording people using the restroom has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Jason Hunter, 44, could be eligible to be released from prison after eight years under the state’s “good time” law.
Hunter’s sentence, imposed on Thursday by Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin, involved recording people using the bathroom at the Lakeside Retirement Village in west Omaha last year. On Dec. 13, a Lakeside employee discovered a cellphone propped up and recording the employee using the single-occupant restroom.
Hunter worked at the retirement center as a cook at the center, according to affidavits.
A police investigation ultimately found 11 victims, including three minors, were recorded using the restroom at Lakeside. Police also found videos showing a minor using the restroom at Hunter’s residence. The earliest incidents date to September 2021.
Hunter, who pleaded guilty in June to a total of 12 felony counts of unlawful intrusion by recording an image or video of a person without their consent, remained silent in his court appearance Thursday. No victims spoke at the hearing.
Prior to sentencing, Hunter’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Miller, argued that presentencing psychological evaluations deemed Hunter a low risk to reoffend and that he has cooperated with law enforcement. Miller also argued that Hunter did not escalate his behavior beyond recording. He also said Hunter did not have a prior criminal record other than a DUI about 17 years ago.
“We’re not dealing with someone with a really checkered history or past,” Miller said.
Lindsey Grove, a deputy Douglas County attorney, argued that while Hunter did not have physical contact with the victims, he left them traumatized.
“He had all the power” and used that to take advantage of his victims, she said.
In imposing the sentence, Miller Pankonin said Hunter’s behavior initially began with an addiction to internet pornography. But given the time Hunter spent creating the videos, she said, a sentence that only carried probation would not be sufficient. Hunter was credited with having already served 265 days in jail.
After Hunter is released from prison, he will be subjected to two years of post-release supervision. Hunter will also be required to register as a sex offender.
