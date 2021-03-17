Omaha landlords lose federal court appeal to block rental inspections

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by Omaha landlords to block the city's landlord registry and rental inspection process.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray said the decision is a step toward providing better living conditions for some of the city's more vulnerable citizens.

Gray said he's toured properties without heat in the winter, without running water and where roaches and mice have become so bold they no longer scatter.

"We need to be better than that, we need to provide for a safe and secure healthy environment for all of our citizens," he said. "This is a first step."

The appeal was filed by Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association, Pierce Carpenter and Hillcrest Apartments. A representative of the landlords couldn't be reached for comment.

The appeal was heard by Judges Duane Benton and Steven Grasz of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The decision was filed Monday.

At issue was a new city ordinance that requires landlords to register their name, contact information and properties with the city. It also outlines an inspection process that gives landlords 14 days' notice of an inspection and requests voluntary access to the property. If the landlord or tenant refuses access, the city can seek a warrant.