Omaha lawyer gets his fourth probation — this time for a casserole of drugs

Maybe the fourth time will be the charm.

An Omaha attorney was sentenced to probation Wednesday — the fourth time he has received a probationary term for a number of alcohol- and drug-related offenses.

Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf sentenced Robb Gage, 45, to 30 months probation after the former criminal defense attorney pleaded no contest to two felonies: possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl. Gage also had possessed heroin, methamphetamine and mushrooms but pleaded to the two felonies as part of a plea bargain.

The maximum sentence for drug possession, a class IV felony in Nebraska: 20 months in prison.

The judge said Gage's status as an attorney was not a factor in her decision to give him probation. Rather, Retelsdorf said, state law designates class IV felonies as the lowest category of felonies. As such, the judge said, probation is the presumed punishment unless there is a "compelling and substantial reason" to impose a prison sentence.

Gage has done everything he could to rehabilitate after his recent arrest, said his attorney, Greg Pivovar. He went to two residential treatment facilities, including the Betty Ford Clinic. He's lived at a halfway house. Every week, he attends support group meetings, either Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.

And Pivovar noted that, for the first time in his life, Gage has been convicted of felony offenses. Gage — who had done criminal defense work, including court-ordered appointments, primarily at the Douglas County Courthouse — had misdemeanor DUIs in 2004 and 2008.

In 2012, Gage narrowly avoided a felony conviction for aggravated drunken driving after he drove drunk while speeding, rear-ended another driver on Douglas Street and took off running on the street that stretches between the Douglas County Courthouse and the U.S. District Courthouse. In that case, Douglas County District Judge Michael Coffey reduced Gage's felony DUI to a misdemeanor, after a toxicologist testified that Gage may have been under the .15 aggravated BAC threshold.

In this case, prosecutors allowed Gage to plead to two of the four felonies he faced but declined to reduce them to misdemeanors.

"It's hard to say a felony conviction is a good thing, but it probably saved his life," Pivovar told the judge Wednesday.

Pivovar said a report provided to the court by the probation officer showed "there’s no other sentence for him but probation. There's no question in the world that he will complete whatever this court tells him to do. He’s just looking forward to getting this behind him and getting back to being a lawyer, eventually, again."

Deputy Douglas County Attorney Dan Donnelly objected to probation, arguing that Gage didn't learn from his first three probations and that Gage should be held to a higher standard because of his status as an attorney. Donnelly pointed out that Gage was caught not only with the casserole of drugs but with a client who had hired Gage to fight heroin possession charges. The two were ingesting a buffet of mind-altering drugs, including potentially lethal fentanyl and heroin, in Gage's downtown apartment.

Prosecutors questioned whether Gage was giving advice to clients that would stall narcotics investigations and would lead to each client getting a less-favorable result. Gage denied that.

"It presents a huge conflict of interest," Donnelly said. "It's our position he's not an appropriate candidate for probation."

Retelsdorf acknowledged that she had concerns because Gage was an officer of the court while he was engaged in criminal behavior.

"We always have high expectations in the legal profession as well as the medical profession," she said. "But I think the concerns the state has belong in the (attorney) disciplinary process.

"I wouldn’t punish him differently because he’s a lawyer. I treat Mr. Gage just as I would anyone else who comes in front of me."

The Nebraska Supreme Court suspended Gage's law license in an emergency order last year. Pivovar said Gage hopes to work his way back to regaining his law license but realizes it will take time.

For now, Gage is working at a restaurant and focusing on his sobriety, Pivovar said. Gage has said he has an addictive personality. Prosecutors have said he overdosed in 2017 and twice in 2019.

More recently, he had to be resuscitated with Narcan — a drug used to revive those going through an overdose. In August, while this case was pending, Gage was found slumped behind the wheel of his car near 30th and Lake Streets. Gage told police he had taken hydrocodone pills for a toothache, but authorities doubted that account.

After that episode, Gage told The World-Herald that kicking his addiction is "a lot harder than I thought it would be."

Wednesday he told the judge: "I apologize for my serious misconduct."

Any more misconduct will result in prison time, Retelsdorf warned.

"You’re very honest about being an addict, and that’s obviously step one," she said. "You have had multiple probations, so you know what will happen if you don't follow (probation terms). I can guarantee you the state will file a violation. And then I really won’t have much choice."

