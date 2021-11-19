 Skip to main content
Omaha man, 32, sentenced to prison for conspiracy to traffic a minor for sex
A 32-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Friday to 19½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to traffic a minor for sex.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher ruled that after his release from prison, Thomas Holbert also must serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.  

Federal agents began investigating in September 2020 after two Omaha foster children went missing from their foster home. Investigators learned that Holbert had picked up a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old and brought them to a hotel, where Holbert posted online ads promoting them for commercial sex acts. Both teens then engaged in sex acts for money, with Holbert and others receiving the money from those acts.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

