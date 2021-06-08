Omaha man accused in domestic assault case now charged with manslaughter

An Omaha man who was accused of domestic assault involving a woman who later died has been charged with manslaughter.
Devon Engel, 22, on Tuesday was ordered held on $150,000 bail on an upgraded charge of manslaughter and two charges he already faced: two counts of intentional child abuse.
Just after 10 p.m. May 16, Omaha police officers went to a home near 28th and Mason Streets. They found 22-year-old Shaleigh Sovey, who had suffered a life-threatening head injury. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead two days later.
Police said Sovey and Engel, who were romantic partners, argued before a physical confrontation occurred.
In an interview, Engel told officers that Sovey jumped on him and wrapped her legs around his waist. Engel said he tried to break Sovey's hold of him and, in doing so, caused her head to hit the hardwood floor, according to an affidavit.
The couple's two children were present when the altercation occurred, but they were not injured.
Engel was arrested and initially charged with first-degree domestic assault.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine had said that he was awaiting additional results from a follow-up investigation to determine whether to upgrade the charge.
