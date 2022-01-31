Omaha man accused in fatal shooting told authorities he fired gun at victim

A 37-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man last week told authorities he fired several shots at the man, a prosecutor said Monday.
William T. Snoddy was charged Monday with first-degree murder and two firearms charges in connection with the death of Daron Hunter.
Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Omaha police found Hunter with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
The next day, police arrested Snoddy. A prosecutor said Monday that witnesses identified Snoddy as being at the scene as well as a vehicle that he was in.
When interviewed, Snoddy told police he had fired a gun several times at Hunter, the prosecutor said.
Hunter is the city's third homicide this year — all the victims have been men, and all have been fatally shot.
Snoddy served more than a year in jail after he was convicted of strangulation in 2018.
He also was convicted of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in 2004. He served about 15 years in prison on those charges.
