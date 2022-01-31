 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man accused in fatal shooting told authorities he fired gun at victim
A 37-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man last week told authorities he fired several shots at the man, a prosecutor said Monday. 

William T. Snoddy was charged Monday with first-degree murder and two firearms charges in connection with the death of Daron Hunter. 

William T. Snoddy

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Omaha police found Hunter with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

The next day, police arrested Snoddy. A prosecutor said Monday that witnesses identified Snoddy as being at the scene as well as a vehicle that he was in. 

When interviewed, Snoddy told police he had fired a gun several times at Hunter, the prosecutor said. 

Hunter is the city's third homicide this year — all the victims have been men, and all have been fatally shot. 

Snoddy served more than a year in jail after he was convicted of strangulation in 2018.

He also was convicted of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in 2004. He served about 15 years in prison on those charges. 

