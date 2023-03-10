A 25-year-old man is being held in Douglas County Jail after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their children.

The man is also accused of threatening and using racist insults against the two Omaha police officers that responded to the assault call.

Omaha Police reports stated the incident happened Tuesday night near 132nd Street in west Omaha. A 25-year-old woman told police her boyfriend punched and kicked her in front of their two children. In the OPD report, officers noted swelling on the right side of the woman’s face.

Police found the man at a nearby gas station. As the officers approached, the man allegedly used racist insults against the two police officers — one of whom is Hispanic and another of whom is Black.

The officers also reported the man told them he would assault them when he sees them in public and that he hopes a “Black guy” would shoot and kill the officers.

The man was booked in jail on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse by neglect.