Omaha man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacking new partner with hatchet
An Omaha man is accused of breaking into an apartment near Pacific Street and Regency Parkway early Saturday morning, assaulting his ex-girlfriend and attacking her new partner with a hatchet, according to Omaha police.

At about 1:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man shattered the rear sliding glass door of the couple's home, according to police. Once inside, the suspect strangled and assaulted a 41-year-old woman. When her boyfriend attempted to intervene, the suspect struck the 41-year-old man with the hatchet. 

The 41-year-old man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of cuts that were not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested at another location and booked on suspicion of burglary, strangulation, misdemeanor assault, second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

