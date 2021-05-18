 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man accused of child enticement back in Douglas County from Nicaragua
0 comments

Omaha man accused of child enticement back in Douglas County from Nicaragua

An Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua while awaiting trial on several charges, including possession of child pornography, is in custody in Douglas County.

Adam Hawhee, 29, was booked into the Douglas County Jail Tuesday morning. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of criminal child enticement, 26 counts of possession of child pornography and failure to appear in court.

Adam Hawhee (copy) (copy)

Hawhee

Hawhee was deported to Miami, Florida, May 7 and taken into custody on his outstanding warrants. He was returned to Nebraska following the extradition process in Florida, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Hawhee had been listed at the top of Douglas County’s most-wanted list. He was initially arrested July 20, 2020, after he was accused of trying to coax a boy to approach his vehicle near Cottonwood Elementary School. The boy told police that he ran home after the man exposed his genitals.

The boy’s father followed the vehicle, and investigators went to Hawhee’s home and arrested him.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden takes the wheel of new F150 electric truck

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert