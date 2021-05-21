Omaha man accused of child enticement held on $50 million bail

In April, Hawhee was found and arrested in Nicaragua. He was brought back to Omaha just this month.

Beninato asked for a $25 million bail on each case.

The purpose of the high bail, she said in court, "is to ensure not only Mr. Hawhee's appearance in court, but also the safety of not only our children in the community, (but) the children everywhere.

"I realize that that is a large amount of money," she said, "but I think it's necessary. "

Hawhee's attorney, Michael Tasset, argued that the extreme bail amount essentially amounts to withholding a bail to which Hawhee is entitled.

"Let's just be realistic with the amount of money that is being set in connection with both of these matters, to comply with the interest of the statute, so as to permit Mr. Hawhee a bond that is not functionally equivalent to no bond," Tasset said.

Tasset added that he hadn't yet had a chance to meet with Hawhee in person since Hawhee was brought back to the States. He said he may ask Derr to review the bail again later.

Kleine said the effort and resources to locate and retrieve Hawhee in Honduras cost a significant amount of time and money, which also is why the high bail is proper.