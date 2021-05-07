Omaha man accused of child enticement, possession of child pornography extradited from Nicaragua

An Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua while awaiting trial on several charges, including possession of child pornography, is in custody in Miami.

Adam Hawhee, 29, is wanted out of Douglas County on two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday that Hawhee was deported back to the United States where he was taken into custody on his outstanding warrants. He will be returning to Nebraska upon the completion of the extradition process in Florida.

Hawhee had been listed at the top of Douglas County’s most-wanted list. He was initially arrested July 20, 2020, after he was accused of trying to coax a boy to approach his vehicle near Cottonwood Elementary School. The boy told police that he ran home after the man exposed his genitals.

The boy’s father followed the vehicle, and investigators went to Hawhee’s home and arrested him.

