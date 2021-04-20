 Skip to main content
Omaha man accused of debauching a minor, possessing porn arrested in Nicaragua
An Omaha man who fled from the country while awaiting trial on several charges, including possession of child pornography, has been arrested in Nicaragua.

Adam Hawhee

Adam Hawhee 

An arrest warrant was issued for Adam Hawhee, 29, after he failed to appear for trial April 5 in Douglas County Court on misdemeanor charges of debauching a minor and public indecency.

Wayne Hudson, the chief deputy for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday that sheriff's officials have heard Hawhee was picked up in Nicaragua but they won't say anything else about the case until Hawhee is back in the United States. 

Hawhee had been listed at the top of the Douglas County's most-wanted list. He had been arrested July 20, 2020, after he was accused of trying to coax a boy to approach his vehicle near Cottonwood Elementary School. The boy told police that he ran home after the man exposed his genitals.

The boy's father was able to follow the man's car. Investigators went to the man's home and arrested him.

Hawhee later was charged with 26 counts of possession of child pornography, a felony that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison per charge. A trial date on those charges has not yet been set.

