Omaha man accused of driving away and dragging Council Bluffs police officer is being sought

Council Bluffs police are seeking an arrest warrant for a man who they say dragged a police officer with an SUV before the officer fired his handgun at the man.

Officers were in the parking lot of the Manawa Center Walmart around 7 p.m. Friday to investigate a shoplifting report. While there, they found a Mazda CX-9 with stolen plates.

As officers finished the call, a man got in the driver’s side of the Mazda. The man locked the doors of the SUV and started the vehicle when officers approached.

Officer John Kuebler tried to remove the driver from the Mazda, but Kuebler was dragged several feet as the man tried to drive off, police said. Kuebler fired one round from his handgun, hitting the SUV.

Police say Ian James Lybarger, 29, of Omaha, was the driver. Lybarger already was wanted on a felony warrant charging him with theft by receiving.

Wednesday, detectives requested warrants for Lybarger, charging him with aggravated assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft.