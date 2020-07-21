You are the owner of this article.
Omaha man accused of exposing himself to a boy
Omaha man accused of exposing himself to a boy

An Omaha man awaiting trial on two counts of child enticement was arrested Monday on suspicion of committing the same offense following an incident near 156th and Pacific Streets. 

The 28-year-old man is alleged to have coaxed a boy to approach his vehicle about 2:10 p.m. near Cottonwood Elementary School. The juvenile told police that he ran home after the man exposed his genitals. 

The boy's father was able to follow the man's car, a police spokesman said Tuesday. Detectives with the child victim/sexual assault unit recognized similarities to previous incidents involving the vehicle. 

Investigators went to the man's home and arrested him on suspicion of child enticement, lewd conduct and debauching a minor. Detectives are continuing to investigate the man's activities, the spokesman said. 

An affidavit filed in Douglas County Court alleges the same man parked a vehicle near 84th and Decatur Streets on March 30 and coaxed two 7-year-old girls to come to his car window. The girls said the man complimented them and asked if they wanted to go for a ride. 

He also asked to take pictures of them and did so as the girls walked away.

Child enticement is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. 

