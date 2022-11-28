Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail

A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday.
Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail.
He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6.
Kellogg was shot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street about 2:30 a.m. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and pronounced dead there.
Police still are looking for Louis, who is charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder.
On Friday, Omaha Crime Stoppers increased the reward for a tip that leads to Louis' arrest to $7,500. People can provide tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
