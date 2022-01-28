Omaha man accused of recording people in bathroom charged with invading privacy

Residents were not affected by the incident, she said.

“Immanuel’s priority is to ensure the safety of its staff, residents and families, as well as the privacy of those impacted,” she said.

Police viewed security camera footage, shot from the hallway outside the bathroom, that appeared to show Hunter was in the single-occupant restroom on Dec. 13 when the phone started recording, according to court documents. Police also said Hunter was wearing the same clothes as the person in the cellphone video. The clothes resembled a Lakeside employee uniform.

According to affidavits, Hunter worked as a cook at the center. Medwick said Hunter no longer is an Immanuel employee.

After obtaining a search warrant for the cellphone, police found another recording, this one of an unidentified woman who was recorded in August, according to court documents.

In an interview on Jan. 5, Hunter "admitted to placing the camera in the restroom to capture females in a state of undress," according to police. He provided the names of four additional victims and said he had been recording in the bathroom since at least September, according to police.