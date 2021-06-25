Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting three boys held on $10 million bail

An Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting three boys for years and paying them to stay quiet was ordered Friday to be held on $10 million bail.

Steven Danon, 65, was charged with 12 felonies relating to sexual assaults of children.

Danon would have to put up $1 million, or 10% of his bail amount, to be released from custody. Douglas County Judge Stephanie Shearer also said Danon is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victims or with any minors, including his grandchildren.

Danon waived his preliminary hearing at his Friday court appearance.

Authorities have been investigating allegations against Danon since September 2019, when one young man spoke to Omaha police.

The man told detectives that Danon, a family friend, masturbated and performed oral sex on him starting when he was 11 years old through adulthood. According to an affidavit, Danon provided drugs and money to the man over the years.

In August 2020, police detectives spoke to a second potential victim. The man told authorities that Danon started sexually assaulting him when he was 11 or 12 years old. In his early teens, according to the affidavit, Danon paid him "in exchange for being able to masturbate him and perform oral sex on him."