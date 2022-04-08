 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man accused of speeding, driving drunk in deadly crash posts bail

Zachary Paulison

Zachary Paulison

The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail. 

Omahan Zachary Paulison posted the required 10%, or $100,000, of the $1 million bail that a judge ordered Thursday.

Paulison faces two counts of motor vehicle homicide-DUI and one count of motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child-DUI in connection with the March 31 deaths of Sara Zimmerman and Amanda Schook. Zimmerman was pregnant with her fourth child, a boy, who did not survive.

Amanda Schook

Schook
Sara Zimmerman

Zimmerman

If convicted of all charges, Paulison could be sentenced to a maximum of 43 years in prison.

Authorities have said data from the Ford F-250 pickup truck Paulison was driving showed the pickup was traveling at over 100 mph before the crash.

About 30 minutes after the crash, Paulison's blood alcohol level was at .161 — double the .08 legal limit.

Paulison was released from Sarpy County Jail Friday afternoon. He had been held there because Zimmerman was a Douglas County correctional officer.  

A hearing to review Paulison's bail was held Friday. Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix kept the bail amount at $1 million.

In arguing for the high bail Thursday, prosecutor Ryan Lindberg said Paulison was a danger to society.

"This is the most egregious factual scenario that I can remember in the level of intoxication, the speed and the devastation that Mr. Paulison has wrought here on our community," Lindberg said.

Zachary Paulison in court, 4/7

Zachary Paulison in court, 4/7 

Paulison's attorney, Glenn Shapiro, said that $1 million bail was excessive. 

"He's not a danger, he has no vehicle, he can't drive, he's gonna be basically in medical care and really staying with his parents under their watchful eye," Shapiro said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday it was concerning that Paulison had posted bail, but said Paulison will have to adhere to the 24/7 sobriety program. Participants in that program must report twice a day for alcohol testing or wear a monitoring bracelet.

"If there's a violation," Kleine said, "we can do something, and we'll keep our eyes on it."

