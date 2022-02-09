Omaha man acquitted in murder trial after reluctant witnesses change stories

Brown had been in a tumultuous relationship with Pettiford for five years. At one point, Brown had broken every window in Pettiford’s home, an Omaha detective testified.

That night, he had threatened to break Pettiford's jaw and had kicked down the door of mother Thea Pettiford's home. He began arguing with Thea Pettiford, who then started calling her daughter. Shaquia Pettiford drove to pick up Reddick, who was known to be able to calm Brown, and headed to her mother’s home.

Reddick arrived and got Brown to go outside, along with Shaquia Pettiford. The three stood outside, Reddick and Brown arguing. Within a half hour, Brown was dead.

Immediately after the killing, Shaquia Pettiford told police that she heard the confrontation between Brown and Reddick. She claimed she didn’t see a gun in Reddick’s hand but described Brown saying, “If you’re gonna pop me, bro, then just do it, blood.” She said she walked away to take a phone call when she heard a gunshot.