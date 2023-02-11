A 29-year-old Omaha man was arrested early Saturday after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser while fleeing from officers.
According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were notified that the Omaha police helicopter was tracking a suspected stolen vehicle that had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa around 11:15 p.m. Friday. About 20 minutes later, the helicopter tracked the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, to a residence near 99th Street and Park Drive in southwest Omaha.
Troopers arrived at the residence shortly after 11:35 and located the truck. According to the press release, the driver accelerated, drove through the yard, hit a cruiser and fled from the area.
The state trooper inside the cruiser was not seriously injured, but the cruiser was disabled due to the impact. A different trooper began to pursue the Silverado as it fled.
Omaha police deployed stop sticks and the truck came to a stop near 96th and Nina Streets. The driver fled but was eventually taken into custody around midnight, according to the State Patrol.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under a suspended license.
