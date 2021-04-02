Omaha man arrested after pointing shotgun at worker who served him papers

A 57-year-old man loaded a round into a shotgun and pointed it at a process server who had arrived at his home to serve him civil papers, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Omaha man was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

The Sheriff's Office said their employee had arrived at a home near 24th and Mary Streets about 9 a.m. Thursday to serve the man civil papers.

When the man answered the door, the worker announced that he was with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The man walked away and returned with a shotgun, the Sheriff's Office said. He racked a round in front of the worker and then pointed it at him, ordering him off his property.

The worker left the property "fearing for his safety," the Sheriff's Office said, and called 911. The agency's fugitive warrant division and Omaha police officers arrived at the home and set up a perimeter. About 9:45 a.m., the man came out of the home with his hands in the air and was arrested.

Officers found a pump-style pellet gun and a shotgun inside the home.