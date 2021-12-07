 Skip to main content
Omaha man arrested in connection with property damage explosions
An 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of explosions that caused property damage.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI, arrested the man Friday.

Last month, multiple area law enforcement agencies received reports of property damage caused by explosives, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Investigators found that the explosive devices used weren't commercially available and posed a danger to the public. They conducted a series of interviews and reviewed several videos of the explosions that had been posted online.

In early December, a search warrant was executed at an Omaha home. Investigators found explosive materials, including about 20 pounds of flash powder, cardboard tubes, wicks and red plugs. The red cylinder tubes were consistent with statements and evidence previously gathered. 

The man was arrested and booked at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of receipt or possession of unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21. 

