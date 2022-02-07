Omaha man arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault in Old Market attack

A 22-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon in connection with an attack in the Old Market.
Nolan M. King was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He is accused of assaulting Rodney Pettit, 41, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Pettit was found unconscious inside the Parliament Pub at 12th and Harney Streets. Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Pettit is a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. Police have not said what led up to the incident.
Anyone with information about what happened may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remains anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.