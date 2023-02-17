An Omaha man was arrested Friday after his home was searched earlier this month as part of a child exploitation investigation.

The 57-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and unlawful intrusion, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. His arrest was carried out by the patrol's tech crimes unit with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The patrol performed a search at the man's Omaha residence on Feb. 7, according to the release.

He was taken to the Douglas County Jail, according to the patrol. The investigation remains ongoing. Omaha man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography