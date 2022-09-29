Omaha man charged in August homicide back in town after escaping from Arkansas jail

A 20-year-old Omaha man charged in the slaying of a 22-year-old man has been booked into the Douglas County Jail after he briefly escaped from a jail in Arkansas earlier this month.

Wuanya Smith was booked into jail Wednesday. He has been charged in a warrant with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Smith had been sought on a warrant in the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III of Omaha. Collins was fatally wounded around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12 near 49th and Hamilton Streets. Police were called to Methodist Hospital after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle following the shooting. Collins died later in the day.

Smith had been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas-Little Rock Task Force on Sept. 7. He was being held in the Saline County Jail in Benton, Arkansas.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11, Smith climbed over a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire and an 8-foot barbed wire fence, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials tried to head him off, but he quickly fled into a wooded area. He then hid in a vehicle at a nearby residence, where two people helped him and took him to a place in Little Rock.

Officials received information Sept. 12 that led them to Smith. He ran away but was caught and taken into custody that morning.

Smith had cuts on his leg and arm from the razor wire. He was taken to a hospital, where he received 25 staples in his leg and nine in his arm.