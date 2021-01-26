Omaha man charged in connection with US Capitol siege ordered released pending hearing

Straka is the founder of the #WalkAway campaign, which started in May 2018 and encourages Democrats to leave the Democratic Party. He calls himself a "former liberal" and is a conservative activist.

Straka spoke at a #WalkAway rally in October, along with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and others.

At the Jan. 5 rally in Washington, Straka spoke for about five minutes, referencing the "revolution," according to an eight-page federal complaint and affidavit.

He also tweeted several times on Jan. 6, telling "patriots" to hold the line and that no antifa activists were at the Capitol.

"I'm completely confused. For 6-8 weeks everybody on the right has been saying '1776!' & that if congress moves forward it will mean a revolution!" Straka wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to the affidavit. "So congress moves forward. Patriots storm the Capitol — now everybody is virtual signaling their embarrassment that this happened."

Straka filmed himself feet away from a Capitol entrance, telling the crowd, "Go! Go!" and saying, "We're going in. They're saying we're going in. We're going in. We're going in. The people are going in."