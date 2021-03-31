Omaha man charged in double homicide brought back from Texas

A man police say is responsible for killing two people outside a southwest Omaha motel last summer has been extradited from Texas.
John L. Parks Sr., 38, was taken into custody Aug. 26 by the Dallas Area Task Force and U.S. marshals. The Omaha Metro Area Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the agencies on the arrest.
Parks was charged in a warrant with two counts of first-degree murder and three weapons charges in the July 30 slayings of two people in Omaha. Michael Harbour, 35, and Nicole Hatten, 36, were found dead July 30 on the west side of the Best Western Plus at 4706 S. 108th St.
Parks is the father of John Parks Jr., 20, who was fatally shot July 26, 2020, near 53rd and Boyd Streets. Daquandre N. Perry, 21, of Omaha, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of the younger Parks.
