Omaha man charged in fatal shooting of his father had stabbed stepfather years earlier

A 23-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting his father was on probation for stabbing his stepfather in Florida years earlier.

Julian V. Lopez was charged Monday with second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the Friday slaying of his dad, 40-year-old Jose Luis Valenzuela.

Omaha police officers went to an apartment in the Tudor Heights complex near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road just after 12:35 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Valenzuela dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lopez also was at the apartment. In an interview with police, he admitted to shooting his father, according to an affidavit.

A judge on Monday ordered Lopez to be held without bail.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that Lopez fired more than seven shots in his father's apartment and that Valenzuela was struck several times.

Kleine said Lopez suffers from mental illness and had been sentenced to five years' probation on one count of felony battery in Brevard County, Florida.