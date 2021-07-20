Omaha man charged in fatal shooting of his father had stabbed stepfather years earlier

A 23-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting his father was on probation for stabbing his stepfather in Florida years earlier.
Julian V. Lopez was charged Monday with second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the Friday slaying of his dad, 40-year-old Jose Luis Valenzuela.
Omaha police officers went to an apartment in the Tudor Heights complex near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road just after 12:35 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found Valenzuela dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Lopez also was at the apartment. In an interview with police, he admitted to shooting his father, according to an affidavit.
A judge on Monday ordered Lopez to be held without bail.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that Lopez fired more than seven shots in his father's apartment and that Valenzuela was struck several times.
Kleine said Lopez suffers from mental illness and had been sentenced to five years' probation on one count of felony battery in Brevard County, Florida.
In that 2018 case, court records show that Lopez initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
A Brevard County sheriff's deputy wrote in an affidavit that Lopez stabbed his stepfather in the head and neck on July 17, 2018, at their home in Palm Bay, Florida.
The stepfather suffered nine stab wounds from a foot-long knife he described as "Rambo" style. Lopez fled in his mother's Ford Expedition.
At one point during the court proceedings, Lopez was deemed incompetent to stand trial because of his mental illness.
Earlier this summer, 19-year-old Malik T. Williams shot his father, 46-year-old Lonnie C. Williams, outside a home near 96th and L Streets. Kleine did not file charges after determining that Malik Williams was justified in firing shots under a state self-defense law.
Malik Williams called 911 and told a dispatcher that "he had shot his father after his father attacked his mother."
Kleine said the self-defense law does not apply in the Lopez case.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH