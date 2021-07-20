 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man charged in fatal shooting of his father had stabbed stepfather years earlier
0 comments

Omaha man charged in fatal shooting of his father had stabbed stepfather years earlier

A 23-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting his father was on probation for stabbing his stepfather in Florida years earlier.

Julian V. Lopez was charged Monday with second-degree murder and firearm use in connection with the Friday slaying of his dad, 40-year-old Jose Luis Valenzuela. 

lopez_julian

Julian V. Lopez

Omaha police officers went to an apartment in the Tudor Heights complex near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road just after 12:35 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found Valenzuela dead with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Lopez also was at the apartment. In an interview with police, he admitted to shooting his father, according to an affidavit. 

A judge on Monday ordered Lopez to be held without bail.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that Lopez fired more than seven shots in his father's apartment and that Valenzuela was struck several times.

Kleine said Lopez suffers from mental illness and had been sentenced to five years' probation on one count of felony battery in Brevard County, Florida. 

In that 2018 case, court records show that Lopez initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle. 

A Brevard County sheriff's deputy wrote in an affidavit that Lopez stabbed his stepfather in the head and neck on July 17, 2018, at their home in Palm Bay, Florida. 

The stepfather suffered nine stab wounds from a foot-long knife he described as "Rambo" style. Lopez fled in his mother's Ford Expedition.   

At one point during the court proceedings, Lopez was deemed incompetent to stand trial because of his mental illness.

Earlier this summer, 19-year-old Malik T. Williams shot his father, 46-year-old Lonnie C. Williams, outside a home near 96th and L Streets. Kleine did not file charges after determining that Malik Williams was justified in firing shots under a state self-defense law. 

Malik Williams called 911 and told a dispatcher that "he had shot his father after his father attacked his mother."

Kleine said the self-defense law does not apply in the Lopez case.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo heat may add new COVID wrinkle to Olympics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert