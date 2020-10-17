Omaha man charged in mother's death was convicted of assaulting her in 2014

An Omaha man suspected of stabbing his mother to death in the parking lot of a midtown pharmacy Friday was convicted of assaulting her in 2014.

Alan Terhaar Jr., 26, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Omaha police said Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets at 6:34 p.m Friday and found a victim later identified as 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar.

Terhaar was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher. She died from her wounds.

Alan Terhaar Jr. was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

He was charged in 2014 with false imprisonment of his mother, a felony. Under a plea agreement in which he pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, he was sentenced to serve two years in jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.