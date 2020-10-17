 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man charged in mother's death was convicted of assaulting her in 2014
0 comments
top story

Omaha man charged in mother's death was convicted of assaulting her in 2014

{{featured_button_text}}
20201017_new_stabbing_pic_CM001

Numerous evidence markers lie next to a vehicle in the parking lot of Kubat Pharmacy on Center Street, where a woman was stabbed Friday night.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

An Omaha man suspected of stabbing his mother to death in the parking lot of a midtown pharmacy Friday was convicted of assaulting her in 2014.

Alan Terhaar Jr.

Alan Terhaar Jr.

Alan Terhaar Jr., 26, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Omaha police said Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets at 6:34 p.m Friday and found a victim later identified as 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar.

Terhaar was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher. She died from her wounds.

Alan Terhaar Jr. was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

He was charged in 2014 with false imprisonment of his mother, a felony. Under a plea agreement in which he pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, he was sentenced to serve two years in jail.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert