Omaha man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal assault in Old Market bar
Omaha man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal assault in Old Market bar

The Omaha man accused in the fatal assault of an Oklahoma man at an Old Market bar has been charged with second-degree murder.  

Nolan King, 22, also has been charged with use of a weapon — not a firearm.

Police said Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was assaulted late Saturday night at the Parliament Pub at 12th and Harney Streets. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and died there Monday.

Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Saturday after Pettit was found unconscious inside the bar.

King was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon. The second-degree murder charge was filed Tuesday.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.

Pettit’s death marks the fourth homicide in Omaha so far this year.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

