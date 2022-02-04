 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man charged with arson in connection to New Year's Eve house fire
0 Comments

Omaha man charged with arson in connection to New Year's Eve house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a New Year's Eve house fire. 

Firefighters were called to a house fire at 3018 Larimore Ave. at about 7 p.m. Dec. 31, according to an arrest affidavit. Three female occupants were in the home at the time. 

The man arrived about 10 minutes before the call was placed and attempted to gain entry to the house, according to the affidavit. He was denied entry due to past violence toward one of the occupants. 

The man became verbally upset after being denied entry, according to the affidavit. Video obtained by police shows the man arriving at the house on foot, standing on the porch and igniting an object, followed by a flash and a large fire. Police found a large gas can on the porch, according to the affidavit. 

The occupants attempted to leave through the front door, but it would not open. With help from neighbors, they forced open the back door and escaped. The affidavit claims that it would have been impossible to exit out of the front door due to extensive damage. 

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history, including a recent conviction for domestic assault of a pregnant woman, according to court records.

He appeared in Douglas County Court on Friday and is being held on $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to be back in court March 4 for a preliminary hearing.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Beatrice man sentenced in shooting death; 'I will always have that question of why,' judge says
Crime-and-courts

Beatrice man sentenced in shooting death; 'I will always have that question of why,' judge says

  • SCOTT KOPERSKI Beatrice Daily Sun
  • Updated
  • 0

A Beatrice man will spend six years on probation for a shooting death that occurred in December 2020.

Three seconds, two lives: Trucker convicted in deaths of father, son on way to Husker game
Crime-and-courts

Three seconds, two lives: Trucker convicted in deaths of father, son on way to Husker game

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A Miami trucker looked out his passenger window for three seconds before slamming into a pickup truck carrying a La Vista father and son on their way to a Husker game.

Drunken driver who hit Blackstone pedestrian won't be charged with motor vehicle homicide
Crime News

Drunken driver who hit Blackstone pedestrian won't be charged with motor vehicle homicide

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A man who was drunk and speeding when his SUV hit and fatally injured a pedestrian in Omaha's Blackstone district won't be charged with motor vehicle homicide.

Omaha man accused in fatal shooting told authorities he fired gun at victim
Crime News

Omaha man accused in fatal shooting told authorities he fired gun at victim

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man accused of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man last week told authorities he fired several shots at the man, a prosecutor said Monday. 

Omaha police investigating death of man found near Benson High School
Crime News

Omaha police investigating death of man found near Benson High School

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

Police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday near Omaha Benson High School.

Speeds top 100 mph in two overnight chases in Nebraska; one lasted 40 miles
Crime News

Speeds top 100 mph in two overnight chases in Nebraska; one lasted 40 miles

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after separate high-speed pursuits late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Omaha man accused of recording people in bathroom charged with invading privacy
Crime News

Omaha man accused of recording people in bathroom charged with invading privacy

  • Dan Crisler
  • Updated
  • 0

A cellphone found in the staff bathroom of a west Omaha retirement home led to the discovery of multiple videos and charges against an Omaha man accused of recording people while they used the bathroom.

46-year-old Omaha man fatally shot near 45th and Laurel
Crime News

46-year-old Omaha man fatally shot near 45th and Laurel

  • Bob Glissmann
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man was fatally shot Thursday night near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue, police said Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert