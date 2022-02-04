Omaha man charged with arson in connection to New Year's Eve house fire

A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a New Year's Eve house fire.

Firefighters were called to a house fire at 3018 Larimore Ave. at about 7 p.m. Dec. 31, according to an arrest affidavit. Three female occupants were in the home at the time.

The man arrived about 10 minutes before the call was placed and attempted to gain entry to the house, according to the affidavit. He was denied entry due to past violence toward one of the occupants.

The man became verbally upset after being denied entry, according to the affidavit. Video obtained by police shows the man arriving at the house on foot, standing on the porch and igniting an object, followed by a flash and a large fire. Police found a large gas can on the porch, according to the affidavit.

The occupants attempted to leave through the front door, but it would not open. With help from neighbors, they forced open the back door and escaped. The affidavit claims that it would have been impossible to exit out of the front door due to extensive damage.