Omaha man charged with first-degree arson held on $50,000 bail
Omaha man charged with first-degree arson held on $50,000 bail

A 32-year-old Omaha man charged with first-degree arson in an apartment house fire near 79th and Blondo Streets was ordered held on $50,000 bail Monday.

An Omaha firefighter climbs a ladder while crews battle a fire Friday at an apartment at 2033 Benson Gardens Blvd. One person was hospitalized.

Joseph J. Petree said he intentionally set the fire Friday morning at 2316 Benson Gardens Blvd., according to an affidavit filed by Omaha police. Firefighters reported reported smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment when they arrived at the apartment building about 7:20 a.m. 

Petree, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, allegedly told arson investigators at the hospital that he set the fire with the intention of harming himself. He was released from the hospital the same day and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Petree must pay 10% of the bail amount, $5,000, to be released from jail.  

The fire, which had reached the third floor and attic space, was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Three occupants, including Petree, were displaced by the fire. 

Investigators estimated the building, valued at $2.2 million, sustained about $36,000 in damage.

