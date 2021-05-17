Omaha man charged with killing 2 people ordered to stand trial

A 24-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting two men near 24th and Emmet Streets in March was ordered Monday to stand trial.

Mabior M. Mabior is being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Nyamal Both, 24, has been charged with being an accessory to a felony. She also was ordered to stand trial.

Mabior is accused of fatally shooting Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24, just before 3 a.m. March 27. Thok was pronounced dead at the scene. Deng was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, witnesses told them that Mabior may have been involved. Omaha police Detective Mike Young said Monday that video surveillance from nearby Lothrop Elementary showed the shooting from a couple different angles. The footage showed three people walking down the street, including a man wearing red clothing who police said was Mabior. The man in red shot the two others, Young said, before kneeling next to their bodies and checking their pockets.

The video, Young said, then showed the man police suspect was Mabior and two other men running to a nearby vehicle and getting inside.