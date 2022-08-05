 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha man charged with murder held without bail

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 58-year-old woman was ordered Friday to be held without bail. 

Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Rita Hash at an apartment near Maple Street and Maplewood Boulevard. 

Lorenzo M. Washington

Washington

During a court appearance Friday, prosecutors said Hash was found dead from strangulation in her apartment on July 3. 

Hash was found unclothed in the apartment. She had bruises on her body and neck, as well as injuries indicating she was sexually assaulted.

Witnesses reported seeing Washington and Hash together.

In the bedroom, investigators found used condoms around the bed. The condoms and marks on Hash's neck contained Washington's DNA. 

Washington was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault, both felony charges. He will appear in court next month. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA's VIPER vehicle completes tests before heading to Moon's South Pole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert