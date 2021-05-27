Omaha man charged with murder in Sonic Drive-In shootings suspected of stabbing fellow inmate

A 24-year-old man charged with killing two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two others in November now faces charges related to stabbing another inmate.
Roberto Silva of Omaha was charged earlier this month with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with an assault on a fellow Sarpy County Jail inmate.
According to an affidavit, Silva was found in a cell by a corrections officer standing over 26-year-old Derick Fuller who was under a bunk.
"I could feel every gunshot," said Kenneth Gerner, who required multiple surgeries and two weeks in rehab after the shooting at the Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue.
"He shanked me with something sharp and flushed it down the toilet," Fuller told the corrections officer.
Fuller was taken to a local hospital where he received one stitch to his right ear. He also had a long cut on the right side of his neck, abrasions on his back and right hip, superficial cuts on his chest and bruising and swelling on his left eye.
Video from inside the jail shows Silva rushing into Fuller’s cell and staying there for about three minutes, but it doesn’t show what happened inside the cell. Investigators said other inmates reported hearing screaming and what sounded like someone being choked while Silva and Fuller were in the cell.
Silva refused to answer questions about the attack, and though maintenance workers searched the toilet for the weapon, one wasn't found.
Fuller also declined to talk about the incident and told an officer that he did not want to press charges.
Silva was transferred to a different jail in Lincoln after the assault.
Silva was arrested Nov. 21 at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and first-degree arson.
Bellevue police first encountered Silva days before the shooting, after Sonic employees reported that a man from out of state said someone had been fraudulently using his Sonic app that night to purchase food. Silva was arrested on suspicion of identity theft/less than $500.
Silva is being held without bail in connection to the shooting. He has not yet entered a plea in the assault case, but he is due to return to court for a hearing Tuesday.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
