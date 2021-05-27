Omaha man charged with murder in Sonic Drive-In shootings suspected of stabbing fellow inmate

A 24-year-old man charged with killing two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two others in November now faces charges related to stabbing another inmate.

Roberto Silva of Omaha was charged earlier this month with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with an assault on a fellow Sarpy County Jail inmate.

According to an affidavit, Silva was found in a cell by a corrections officer standing over 26-year-old Derick Fuller who was under a bunk.

"He shanked me with something sharp and flushed it down the toilet," Fuller told the corrections officer.

Fuller was taken to a local hospital where he received one stitch to his right ear. He also had a long cut on the right side of his neck, abrasions on his back and right hip, superficial cuts on his chest and bruising and swelling on his left eye.