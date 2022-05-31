Omaha man charged with second-degree murder held without bail

A 25-year-old Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an acquaintance was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery. A preliminary hearng for Atherton to determine whether he will stand trial is set for next month.

Atherton is accused of fatally shooting Clinton Brownlee, 39, on Thursday outside Brownlee’s home near 65th Street and Ames Avenue, Omaha police said. Brownlee was found with a gunshot to the chest just before 6:40 p.m. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said Atherton and Brownlee knew each other. The two men were among a group of people who had been collecting scrap metal when an argument began.

Witnesses told police that Atherton became angry and pulled out a handgun. They said he and Brownlee fled on foot, followed by one of the witnesses.

Beadle said Atherton came upon a homeowner and demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle. When the owner refused, she said, Atherton ran behind the house and hid the gun in an nearby yard.

“He then came back to the front yard, sat down and waited for police,” Beadle said. “The gun was recovered by police.”

Atherton has spent three short stints in Nebraska prisons in the last three years.

He first was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April 2019 after being convicted of terroristic threats and criminal mischief. He was released in May 2019 because of good time and credit for time already served. He then was sentenced in November 2019 to one year in prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was released in March 2020.

Finally, he was convicted last year of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. In June 2021, he was sentenced to up to one year in prison. He was released in October.

Brownlee’s death is Omaha’s eighth criminal homicide of 2022.

Brownlee is listed in court documents as residing at the address where first responders went after they received the call about a shooting.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.