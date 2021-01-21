Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in Motel 6 shooting

An Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a southwest Omaha motel has been ordered held on no bail.

Lawrence O. Bolden, 33, also has been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 38-year-old Andrew G. Brown of Omaha.

Police were called to Motel 6, 10919 J St., about 4:20 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. Officers found Brown, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he later died.

A manager who answered the phone at the motel Monday said the overnight clerk told him that two men staying at the motel had gotten into an argument over a puppy. The men were arguing near a back exit about who owned the dog. The overnight clerk then heard a gunshot, the manager said.

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, Omaha police officers found a gun near the shooting scene. That evidence figured in the arrest of Bolden.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Bolden faces 20 years to life in prison. He faces five to 50 years in prison if convicted of use of a firearm to commit a felony and three to 50 years if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.