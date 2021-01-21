Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in Motel 6 shooting

An Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a southwest Omaha motel has been ordered held on no bail.
Lawrence O. Bolden, 33, also has been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 38-year-old Andrew G. Brown of Omaha.
Police were called to Motel 6, 10919 J St., about 4:20 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. Officers found Brown, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he later died.
A manager who answered the phone at the motel Monday said the overnight clerk told him that two men staying at the motel had gotten into an argument over a puppy. The men were arguing near a back exit about who owned the dog. The overnight clerk then heard a gunshot, the manager said.
According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, Omaha police officers found a gun near the shooting scene. That evidence figured in the arrest of Bolden.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Bolden faces 20 years to life in prison. He faces five to 50 years in prison if convicted of use of a firearm to commit a felony and three to 50 years if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Jan. 11, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff released Bolden despite the fact that he was facing disciplinary action that could have meant lost good-time credit or even new felony charges.
A search of Bolden's room at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Dec. 30 allegedly turned up contraband.
Staff were said to have found under his mattress a phone charger, an "I owe you" note with lists of names and numbers and what was described as a "significant amount" of methamphetamine hidden in the folds of a bandana on a shelf in his locker.
But Bolden's disciplinary hearing was set for Jan. 12, a day after his release. When he didn't show up for it, the disciplinary charges were dismissed.
The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272