Omaha man charged with stealing catalytic converters held on $125,000 bail

A Douglas County judge has ordered an Omaha man to be held on $125,000 bail after the man was charged with felony theft of over $43,000 worth of catalytic converters.

Brian A. Sears, 55, also is charged with possessing burglary tools, a felony. Sears must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $12,500, to be released from jail.

Sears was arrested Sunday at the Transportation of America bus lot near 54th and L Streets. He had been arrested two other times in the past five weeks on the same charges.

According to court records, Sears also has been charged with thefts of catalytic converters from the Transportation of America bus lot at 8505 Crown Point Ave. on Oct. 20. He also was charged with theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the Creighton Prep parking lot on Oct. 11.

On Sunday, police officers were called to the bus lot at 5402 L St. about 2:15 p.m. to investigate a theft in progress. They found Sears, who claimed to be a bus maintenance worker, inside the fenced parking lot. A company official arrived and told officers that Sears is not employed by the company.