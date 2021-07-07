Omaha man fired shotgun at police, barricaded himself for hours Tuesday night

A man fired a shotgun at police officers before barricading himself inside his North Omaha apartment for hours Tuesday night.

The incident began about 9:30 p.m. when Omaha police responded to reports of a man armed with a shotgun who was attempting to kick in an apartment door near North 47th Street and Cuming Street.

As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fired the shotgun multiple times from inside his apartment, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Trained crisis negotiators attempted to speak with the 37-year-old man who eventually exited his apartment and dropped the shotgun after police used less-lethal munitions. The department declined to provide additional details on the less-lethal munitions used, citing the information as "tactical."

The man then charged at officers who fired pepperballs and took him into custody.

No officers were injured and no officers discharged their firearms during the incident. The shotgun the man dropped outside his residence was recovered, police said.

The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted first degree felony assault on an officer, three counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling, five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

