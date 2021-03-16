Omaha man found not guilty in 2016 drive-by killing of Markeise Dunn

A gregarious kid who was a star of a North Omaha drumline, Dunn had been taking his girlfriend to a convenience store to get change so she could ride the bus to her job at McDonald's.

That girlfriend took the stand to testify that their serene walk was interrupted by a burgundy car creeping behind them. A tinted window rolled down, and the passenger called out: "What's up?"

Dunn's girlfriend replied "What's up?" So did Dunn. Then seven shots rang out. For a moment, Dunn froze. Then he crumpled, hit three times. Once officers arrived, the girlfriend immediately told them who she believed was the shooter: "Otis from McMillan."

Later, shown a photo lineup by homicide detectives, the girlfriend picked out one, saying she had no doubt the gunman in the passenger seat was Otis Walker, her former classmate at McMillan Middle School in Omaha.

Some jurors told prosecutors that the girlfriend never said she saw the gun and therefore could not put the gun in Walker's hands. That led some to believe they had reasonable doubt, Beadle said.

