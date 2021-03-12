Omaha man gets five-year prison term in hit-and-run death of Council Bluffs child

An Omaha man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old Council Bluffs boy.
Troy A. Pokorny, 37, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatality collision in Pottawattamie County District Court Thursday. Pokorny was charged after the April 2020 death of 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield of Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said his office asked for the five-year prison sentence, while the defense asked for a deferred judgment. District Court Judge Richard Davidson concurred with the prosecution.
Wilber said his office was hampered in seeking more aggressive charges because the state's crime lab couldn't prove Pokorny was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
"The struggle is, and people will say, that five years for taking a child's life isn't much punishment," Wilber said. "So there is frustration there."
On the evening of April 15, 2020, Council Bluffs police were called to the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues to respond to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, officers found Quintin lying in the roadway bleeding from head wounds, records stated.
At the time, police said Quintin was riding a scooter and traveled through an intersection at the same time as Pokorny, resulting in the boy hitting the side of his vehicle before rolling under it.
Police found Pokorny about a block away. Pokorny had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, police said, but his blood alcohol content was below the legal limit of .08%. He was also driving without a license.
Pokorny was arrested on Aug. 4, and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and not having a valid driver’s license.
Pokorny pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony that does not carry a mandatory minimum of prison time in Iowa.
In court Thursday, Quintin's mother and sisters talked about the impact the boy's death has had on their family, Wilber said.
"They were the most powerful impact statements I've heard in 20 years," Wilber said. "It was tough to get through it for everyone."
Pokorny apologized to the family in court.
Before Davidson announced the sentence, Wilber asked the judge to send a message to the rest of the community that "we don't leave children to die in the street."